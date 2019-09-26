MDA Votes to Extend Mountain Bike Trails at McClellan

Cyclist who enjoy the mountain bike trails at McClellan will soon be able to ride several extra miles as the Development Authority has recently voted to extend the trails. According to McClellan Development Authority Director Julie Moss, a new phase of construction to the Mountain Bike Trails was approved by majority vote Wednesday.

Four to six additional miles will be added near Brig Gen. Stem Avenue. Earlier this year, the MDA held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the mountain bike trails that consists of beginner and expert courses. Moss says construction to extend the trails will begin in February 2020 and will be completed in May 2020.