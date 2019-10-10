Calhoun County Superintendents "State of Our Schools Address"

Superintendents from the five school systems across Calhoun County came together today to share an education update with the business community. The Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual State of our Schools Address.

Piedmont City Schools Superintendent Mike Hayes told us this was a great opportunity to get some quality time to focus strictly on schools in the region and to get tips about what’s going well. Other superintendents said they enjoyed the opportunity to share with their colleagues and others some of the exciting projects and progress among students.

Superintendents from Jacksonville City Schools and Oxford City Schools also participated in the annual State of our Schools Address.