AL Power "Good Roots Grants" Awarded to Local Communities

The Alabama Power Foundation awarded 39 “Good Roots Grants” to recipients across the state. In partnership with the state Forestry Commission, the foundation provides grants of up to $1,000 to help cities, schools, and non-profit organizations plant trees.

Good Roots helps beautify and strengthen communities with tree-planting projects to help benefit the environment. Several local communities that received this year’s “Good Roots’’ grant are the City of Attalla and Oxford, Gadsden State and Jacksonville State, in addition to White Plains High School.

Moore says both the boys and girls cross country teams will take part in planting the trees around the track during the month of December. To date, the Alabama Power Foundation has awarded more than $600,000 in Good Roots grants, benefiting hundreds of cities, towns, and non-profit organizations.