Etowah County Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

A registered sex offender from Attalla has been arrested on child pornography charges. According to WEIS Radio, Cody Helton was recently taken into custody by Rainbow City police after they received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Helton is charged with possession of child pornography images with the intent to distribute.

In 2018, Helton was convicted on a Child abuse charge and Possession of Child Pornography after authorities said that he sexually abused a 10-year-old girl and detectives found more than 250 photos on his phone. He was sentenced to ten years in prison with one year to serve. Helton is currently being held in the Etowah County Detention Center without bond.