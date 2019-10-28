Expansion Coming to Riverfront Youth Sports Facilities in Gadsden

The City of Gadsden has announced a collaborative project with Gadsden State Community College that will expand the existing youth sports facilities on the riverfront. In a long-term partnership between Gadsden State and the City of Gadsden, the planning stages have begun to create a state-of-the art park with many fields, playgrounds, lighting, parking, and other amenities. The riverfront property is currently owned by Gadsden State and leased by the City of Gadsden.

Mayor Sherman Guyton believes this will be a homerun project for the entire community to fulfill the need for more youth sports parks while also creating an opportunity to build on investments that have already been made on the fields and facilities. The park will also help further development of the Coosa Riverfront and deepen the relationship between the city and Gadsden State.