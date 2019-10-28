Gadsden State FAME Program

Gadsden State will also host an information session on its new innovative program known as FAME. The Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education program is an apprentice-style training program that allows students to spend five semesters going to Gadsden State while also working for a sponsoring company.

Some of those companies are Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, Kronospan, Koller Craft and Eastman. The informational session will be held on November 12th in the Computer Science Auditorium on Gadsden State’s Ayers Campus.

For more information about FAME, visit www.GadsdenState.edu/FAME.