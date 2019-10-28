Piedmont Elementary School Awarded "Be Healthy School Grant"

Students were filled with excitement after their school was awarded a grant to help enhance and improve a healthier lifestyle. Piedmont Elementary School was named a recipient of the Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Alabama “Be Healthy School” Grant.

With this grant, students will soon have an enhanced Physical Education program, nutrition program, as well as a new parent engagement component. Brigett Stewart, Principal of Piedmont Elementary, says this grant program will help improve the school’s overall fitness and health goals.

Stewart believes that this program will educate parents and help students get rid of bad habits to live healthier lives.