Search for Missing Auburn Student

Police along with FBI agents are still looking for 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. This newly released video footage of Aniah shows her stopping at a store in Auburn on the day she was last seen. Investigators are working to determine how her car got to an apartment complex in Montgomery on Friday.

Aniah has been missing since October 23rd. Police ask that anyone with any information on Aniah’s current whereabouts contact their local police department.