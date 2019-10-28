Suspect Wanted in Deadly Shooting in Etowah County

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating the person responsible for the shooting death of an 18-year-old Gadsden man. In the early hours of Sunday morning, deputies responded to a shooting that took place at a house party in Attalla. Kalab Blake Whitworth was one of two people who suffered gunshot wounds during the shooting.

Whitworth suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and did not survive his injuries. Investigators believe the male suspect in this case was driving a black Dodge Charger. The suspect is described as tall and slender with dreadlocks-possibly between the ages of 18-25. While still on the scene, authorities recovered some property believed to belong to the suspect to include a durag, a jersey shirt, and a revolver hand-gun.

Whitworth was out on bond and awaiting trial for his alleged involvement in the 2018 shooting that killed Gadsden teenager, Aaron Joe Huff. The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward to anyone with any information regarding the shooting and the current whereabouts of the suspect. Any and all information received will remain confidential.