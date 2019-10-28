Suspect Wanted in Deadly Shooting in Etowah County
Tuesday, October 29, 2019
The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating the person responsible for the shooting death of an 18-year-old Gadsden man. In the early hours of Sunday morning, deputies responded to a shooting that took place at a house party in Attalla. Kalab Blake Whitworth was one of two people who suffered gunshot wounds during the shooting.
Whitworth suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and did not survive his injuries. Investigators believe the male suspect in this case was driving a black Dodge Charger. The suspect is described as tall and slender with dreadlocks-possibly between the ages of 18-25. While still on the scene, authorities recovered some property believed to belong to the suspect to include a durag, a jersey shirt, and a revolver hand-gun.
Whitworth was out on bond and awaiting trial for his alleged involvement in the 2018 shooting that killed Gadsden teenager, Aaron Joe Huff. The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward to anyone with any information regarding the shooting and the current whereabouts of the suspect. Any and all information received will remain confidential.