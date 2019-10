Traffic Laws Enforcement Begins November 1st

As October comes to an end, it’s important for drivers to remember that officers will soon begin enforcing two statewide traffic laws. On November 1st, Alabama law enforcement will begin ticketing drivers who violate the two new traffic laws. One of the laws prohibits drivers from riding the left lane on any Interstate for longer than a mile and half without passing another vehicle.

The second law requires every passenger to have on their seat belts in the vehicle. Although each law went into effect on September 1st, a 60 day trial period was set into place, meaning law officers were only giving out warnings. If drivers are stopped for violating the new traffic laws, they could receive a fine of up to $200.