Volunteers Needed for Renew Our Rivers at Neely Henry Lake

For the remainder of this week, volunteers are needed to participate in one of the Southeast’s largest river clean-up campaigns. The “Renew Our River” cleanup, coordinated by Alabama Power and Keep Etowah Beautiful, will be stationed at Neely Henry Lake this week. Since this campaign was created 20 years ago, nearly 16 million pounds of trash and debris has been collected.

Volunteers will meet daily at 9 a.m. at the Gadsden City Boat Docks. Volunteers should wear long pants and closed-toe shoes. To learn more about volunteer efforts, visit APCshorelines.com.