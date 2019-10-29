Alabama Abortion Law Blocked by Federal Judge

A federal judge issued an expected preliminary injunction, blocking Alabama from enforcing the law that would make performing an abortion a felony in almost all cases. The abortion law scheduled to take effect in November, has been blocked after the federal judge says that the abortion ban “contravenes clear Supreme Case Court Precedent.” The judge also says that “it diminishes the capacity of women to act in society, and to make reproductive decisions.”

The state’s law went further than several states attempting to ban abortion by trying to ban almost all abortions, including cases for rape of incest. Like Alabama, other states attempting to ban abortion have already been blocked. Although abortion currently remains legal in the state, repeated attempts to restrict abortions have already cost taxpayers nearly $2.5 million.