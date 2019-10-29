County Road 14 in Cherokee County Closed for Bridge Replacement
Wednesday, October 30, 2019
According to WEIS Radio, The Cherokee County Highway Department has closed a portion of County Road 14 for a bridge replacement. The road is closed at the intersection of Cherokee County Road 59 on the west end and Alabama Highway 9 on the east end.
The bridge is scheduled to be closed for two months depending on weather conditions. During this time period, all traffic will be rerouted along County Road 178 near the Mountain Springs Community.
