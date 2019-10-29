Gadsden Regional Celebrates World Stroke Day

Today is World Stroke Day and one local hospital decided to celebrate by educating people on stroke symptoms. According to the American Heart and American Stroke Association, stroke is the 5th leading cause of death and the leading cause of disability in the country. Employees with Gadsden Regional Medical Center set up informational booths outside the cafeteria to educate people on the signs of stroke.

There are very common stroke risk factors that are modifiable and treatable. One Neurologist says that 80% of strokes are preventable.Gadsden Regional Medical Center has recently earned a place in the American Heart and American Stroke Association roaster of hospitals recognized for achievements in the “Get with the Guidelines-Stroke healthcare quality program. The hospital is a Gold Plus award winner in stroke care.