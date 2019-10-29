HS Football Awards - Week 9

Here are the weekly winners after another week of high school football region competition.

KFC-Pigskin Roundup Team of the Week: Wellborn

The top-ranked Piedmont Bulldogs 40-35 on Friday night. For their huge win the entire team and coaching staff will enjoy the Team of the Week meal and T-shirts. Wellborn finished the regular season with a 9-1 record. They will have week 10 off before facing Locust Fork in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs on November 8th.

RMC Player of the Week: J.B. Carlisle, Oxford RB

The senior was instrumental in the Yellow Jacket’s 31-14 win over Gardendale last Thursday night. Carlisle rushed for 239 yards on 19 carries and scored on a 74 yard touchdown run. With the victory Oxford clinched the Class 6A Region 6 championship. Carlisle and the Jackets face Sumter Central in the regular season finale on Friday night.

Pigskin Roundup - Week 10

Friday, Oct. Nov. 1 (10:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.)

Scores - All Local Games

Highlights:

#2 Ohatchee at Pleasant Valley (Game of the Week)

Sumter Central at #7 Oxford

Clay-Chalkville at Gadsden City

Sardis at Hokes Bluff

Montevallo at #9 Lincoln

Cherokee County at Southside

Alabama Christian at Weaver

Geraldine at #1 Piedmont

Gaylesville at ASD

Ranburne at White Plains

Guests

Brian Knapp - Gaylesville

Steve Smith - Piedmont