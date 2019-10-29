HS Football Awards - Week 9
Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Here are the weekly winners after another week of high school football region competition.
KFC-Pigskin Roundup Team of the Week: Wellborn
The top-ranked Piedmont Bulldogs 40-35 on Friday night. For their huge win the entire team and coaching staff will enjoy the Team of the Week meal and T-shirts. Wellborn finished the regular season with a 9-1 record. They will have week 10 off before facing Locust Fork in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs on November 8th.
RMC Player of the Week: J.B. Carlisle, Oxford RB
The senior was instrumental in the Yellow Jacket’s 31-14 win over Gardendale last Thursday night. Carlisle rushed for 239 yards on 19 carries and scored on a 74 yard touchdown run. With the victory Oxford clinched the Class 6A Region 6 championship. Carlisle and the Jackets face Sumter Central in the regular season finale on Friday night.
Pigskin Roundup - Week 10
Friday, Oct. Nov. 1 (10:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.)
Scores - All Local Games
Highlights:
#2 Ohatchee at Pleasant Valley (Game of the Week)
Sumter Central at #7 Oxford
Clay-Chalkville at Gadsden City
Sardis at Hokes Bluff
Montevallo at #9 Lincoln
Cherokee County at Southside
Alabama Christian at Weaver
Geraldine at #1 Piedmont
Gaylesville at ASD
Ranburne at White Plains
Guests
Brian Knapp - Gaylesville
Steve Smith - Piedmont