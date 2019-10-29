Jeff Sessions Eyeing Another Senate Run

The former Attorney General is thinking about getting his old job back. Sources say that Alabama Republican Jeff Session is thinking about running for the Senate seat he gave up in 2017 to become Attorney General. Democrat Doug Jones won it in a special election against Republican Roy Moore.

Sessions has until November 8th to decide if he will officially run. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly confident republicans can take back the seat next month. Former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville has announced his candidacy for the GOP nomination and Roy Moore is going to try again.