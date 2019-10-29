Weaver Bike Storage Unit Open for Trail Riders Use

One local mayor took matters into his own hands after realizing that it was difficult for many people to get their bicycles to and from the Chief Ladiga Trail. Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis has announced that free bicycle parking is now available at the Weaver Police Department for everyone to take advantage of.

The carport shown on your screen will be used to store bikes for anyone who wants to ride on the trail, but does not have proper transportation to get the bikes to and from the trail. Those wanting to take advantage of the free parking would just need to purchase a lock for the bike.

Mayor Willis says the only requirement is for users to leave their name and number at the police department.