Xanax Medication Recalled Due to Infection Risk

A pharmaceutical company has issued a nationwide recall for an anti-anxiety medication for fear of contamination. Mylan Pharmaceuticals believes its Xanax medication, also known as Alpraxolam, could potentially contain a foreign substance, which could cause a risk of illness.

The voluntary recall includes bottles containing 500 half milligrams tablets. Mylan says the pills were distributed throughout the U.S. between July and August with an expiration date for September 2020.