2nd Chance Domestic Violence Awareness Walk

Dozens of men, women, and children walked through downtown Anniston yesterday to bring awareness to and put an end to domestic violence. Second Chance, creators of the annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk, is a non-profit that provides services and shelter for victims of domestic violence and their families.

Those who participated in the walk held signs of support to those who were once victims of domestic violence, and those who may still be in violent relationships.

To find out more about Second Chance, visit SecondChanceINC.org.