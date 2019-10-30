Centre Man Charged for Sunday Night Murder in Etowah County

A Centre man has been charged in the death of 18 year old Kaleb Whitworth who was shot and killed over the weekend while attending a house party in Attalla. Darren Higgins was arrested and charged with murder after confessing to the crime during questioning. Investigators followed tips and found several photos on social media of Higgins wearing the broken necklace that was found at the scene. He was also posing with the gun believed to have been found at the crime scene.

Higgins claims that while he was at the house party on County Road 525 in Attalla, a fight broke out between him and three other men. Higgins says his gun fell onto the floor during the fight. He picked up the gun and fired one shot. Unfortunately, that one shot struck a 21-year-old woman in the upper thigh before striking Whitworth in the back. Although Whitworth is believed to have been an innocent by-stander, Sheriff Horton wants parents to pay close attention to their child’s whereabouts.

Horton says it has been brought to his attention that open house parties are very common in the area and adults are providing alcoholic beverages to minors. The Sheriff’s Office plans to pay close attention to this ongoing issue and prosecute those who are responsible to the fullest extent of the law. Higgins is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $250,000 surety bond.