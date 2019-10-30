Cherokee County Board of Education Approves SRO Program

The Cherokee County Board of Education held its regular meeting on Tuesday and according to WEIS Radio, board members voted to approve a three-year plan for school resource officers. The new SRO program will be a collaborative effort between the county commission, board of education, and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

During the three year period, each county school will have one school resource officer at the cost of $290,000. The funding for the program will come from all three entities. The Board of Education will fund SRO salaries, the county commission will fund the personnel benefit package and recurring expenses, and the Sheriff’s Office will provide all required equipment.