Harvey Updyke Fails to Appear in Court for Auburn Tree Poisoning Hearing

The University of Alabama fan who was convicted of poisoning Auburn University’s oak trees has gotten himself into more trouble for failing to attend a hearing. 71-year-old Harvey Updyke failed to attend the hearing as to why he hasn’t paid court-ordered restitution. In 2013, Updyke pleaded guilty to poisoning trees at Auburn’s Toomer’s Corner and the court order him to pay $800,000 in penalties and restitution.

Updyke has only paid $6,900. Prosecutors are seeking a warrant for failing to appear however, the judge will decide later whether to order his arrest so that prosecutors can review a letter from Updyke’s doctor saying he wasn’t well enough to travel from his Louisiana home.