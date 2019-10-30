JUUL Facing Lawsuit Charges Over Contaminated Pods

A new lawsuit filed against a vape company suggests that the company shipped out one million contaminated products. A former executive claims that JUUL shipped out contaminated E-cigarette pods and refused to issue a recall of give out a safety warning. He also says that the company wanted to sell expired or nearly expired pods. The former executive believes that he was fired for raising the alarm on safety issues.

However, JUUL issued a statement calling the claims “baseless” and said that the employee was terminated for not meeting leadership expectations. This lawsuit comes as vaping continues to raise concerns across the country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are currently more than 1,600 confirmed injuries related to vaping and 32 of those injuries have been deadly.