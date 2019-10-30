Johnson & Johnson Finds No Asbestos in Baby Powder

Shortly after the Food and Drug Administration reported that Johnson and Johnson had low test levels of Asbestos in one baby powder bottle, the company released a statement stating otherwise. Johnson and Johnson says that it did not find any Asbestos in multiple tests of a bottle of baby powder. The statement by the FDA led to a large recall earlier this month.

The consumer company says a third-party lab tested the same bottle and samples from the recalled lot, dozens of times, and found no traces of asbestos. So far, there has been no response from the FDA however, the agency did say that it stood by its testing.