Search Continues for College Girl in Lee County

It has been a week since a Southern Union Community College student disappeared from the Auburn area. Governor Kay Ivey is offering $5,000 for any information as to where the young woman is located. 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard was last seen on October 23rd.

According to Auburn police, Blanchard’s vehicle was found two days later at an apartment complex in Montgomery. The vehicle had damage to it that wasn’t there before. Surveillance footage released earlier this week shows Blanchard entering a convenience store on the day of her disappearance.

Anyone with information on Anaiah’s whereabouts should call the local police department.