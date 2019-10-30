Small Plane Crashes into Georgia Apartment Building

One person is dead after a small plane crashed into a Georgia apartment building this morning. According to officials, the crash happened just after lifting off from the Dekalb Peachtree Airport. Dekalb County Fire Captain Dion Bentley confirmed that there were two people on the plane and crews are searching for the second person.

No one was inside the building at the time of the crash. Witness have reported seeing pieces of the plane nearly 500 feet away from the crash site. Local and Federal investigators are working to determine what caused the plane to crash.