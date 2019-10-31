Calhoun County Administration Annual Halloween Costume and Skit Contest

Halloween isn’t a holiday just for children to enjoy. It’s also a day for county employees to get together to see who has the best costumes, and dance routine. Dozens of employees at the Calhoun County Administration Building wore their most impressive outfits to work today for the chance to win bragging rights for a year.

Several groups also showcased their dance routines that some took months to prepare for. Commissioner Tim Hodges says the annual halloween costume and skit contest in a tradition that employees look forward to every year. Hodges says that many of the competitive employees will now begin planning for next year’s competition.