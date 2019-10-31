Calhoun County City Schools Job Shadow Day

More than 60 high school seniors were exposed to the reality of their future careers today as they participated in dozens of job shadowing opportunities. Students from Anniston, Jacksonville, and Oxford high schools partnered with the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce to get the “real worldview” of the type of work they are dreaming about for themselves.

The students were required to send in their top three career choices so the chamber could place them with an employer within their field. Programs Director Krychelle Smith believes that it’s important for all students to be familiar with what the day-to-day routine looks like in their desired careers.

Smith says the Chamber host job shadow days several times throughout the year in an effort to help young adults understand what they learn in the classroom leads to success in the workplace. Job shadowing also gives employers the opportunity to showcase skills needed by its future employees.