Interfaith Ministries in Calhoun County Receives Grant From Alabama Power

Interfaith Ministries of Calhoun County has been awarded for a grant in the amount of $2,500 from Alabama Power. Established in 1975, Interfaith Ministries’ focus is to provide assistance and serve as an advocate for individuals and families in crisis. Executive Director April LaFollette plans to use the funds to continue fulfilling the programs purpose.

The Alabama Power Foundation believes in the work of Interfaith Ministries and Community Development Specialist, Jacki Lowry says the company is proud to support the program’s work of elevating the community through various valuable programs.