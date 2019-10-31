New Evidence Found by Auburn Police Concerning Missing Teen

Police have released new information regarding the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. According to Auburn Police, evidence found inside of Aniah’s SUV that was found two days after she was last seen, indicates that she had been harmed and was the victim of foul play. Now, a $30,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in her disappearance. Aniah is the stepdaughter of Ultimate Fighting Champion heavyweight Walt Harris.

Recently, the president of the mixed martial arts fighting league, Dana White, offered $25,000 to go towards that investigation. The money is in addition to the $5,000 offered by Governor Kay Ivey. Blanchard was last seen on October 24th at a convenience store in Auburn. Two days later, her SUV was found damaged in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Montgomery. If anyone has any information regarding Aniah’s disappearance, please contact your local law enforcement agency.