Team of the Week - Wellborn

The Wellborn Panthers pulled off perhaps the biggest upset in this part of the state knocking off then No. 1 Piedmont 40-35 at home. With that victory, the Panthers earned the KFC-Pigskin Roundup Team of the Week honor. The entire team and the coaching staff enjoyed the chicken and t-shirts that accompany the honor. The win broke a seven-game losing streak to the Bulldogs.

The win also marked the cap of one of the best regular seasons in school history. The Panthers are 9-1 and will get some well-deserved rest this week before heading into the playoffs. The team will hit the road in the first round in a matchup with Locust Fork.



Pigskin Roundup - Week 10

Friday, Oct. Nov. 1 (10:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.)

Scores - All Local Games

Highlights:

#2 Ohatchee at Pleasant Valley (Game of the Week)

Sumter Central at #6 Oxford

Clay-Chalkville at Gadsden City

Geraldine at #1 Piedmont

Sardis at Hokes Bluff

Montevallo at #8 Lincoln

Cherokee County at Southside

Alabama Christian at Weaver

Gaylesville at ASD

Ranburne at White Plains

Guests

Brian Knapp - Gaylesville

Steve Smith - Piedmont