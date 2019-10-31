Team of the Week - Wellborn
The Wellborn Panthers pulled off perhaps the biggest upset in this part of the state knocking off then No. 1 Piedmont 40-35 at home. With that victory, the Panthers earned the KFC-Pigskin Roundup Team of the Week honor. The entire team and the coaching staff enjoyed the chicken and t-shirts that accompany the honor. The win broke a seven-game losing streak to the Bulldogs.
The win also marked the cap of one of the best regular seasons in school history. The Panthers are 9-1 and will get some well-deserved rest this week before heading into the playoffs. The team will hit the road in the first round in a matchup with Locust Fork.
Pigskin Roundup - Week 10
Friday, Oct. Nov. 1 (10:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.)
Scores - All Local Games
Highlights:
#2 Ohatchee at Pleasant Valley (Game of the Week)
Sumter Central at #6 Oxford
Clay-Chalkville at Gadsden City
Geraldine at #1 Piedmont
Sardis at Hokes Bluff
Montevallo at #8 Lincoln
Cherokee County at Southside
Alabama Christian at Weaver
Gaylesville at ASD
Ranburne at White Plains
Guests
Brian Knapp - Gaylesville
Steve Smith - Piedmont