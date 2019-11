Traffic Law Enforcement Begins November 1st

Starting November first, drivers who fail to obey two new state traffic laws will be ticketed. The Anti-Road Rage law prohibits drivers from riding the left lane on any Interstate for longer than a mile-and-half without passing another vehicle. The new seat belt law requires back seat passengers to buckle up at all times.

Although each law went into effect on September first, a 60 day trial period was set into place, meaning law officers were only giving out warnings. If drivers are stopped for violating the new traffic laws, they could receive a fine of up to $200.