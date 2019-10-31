Two Women Arrested on Hindering Prosecution Charges for Etowah County Shooting

The woman who was injured during the Attalla house party shooting that left an 18-year-old dead has been arrested, along with another woman, for Hindering Prosecution. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, 21-year-old Alli Tucker and 19-year-old Katylnn Craft were arrested for first degree Hindering Prosecution. Investigators say that Tucker and Craft gave false information as they tried to determine who shot and killed Kaleb Whitworth. Tucker is the woman who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the shooting.

She is also the girlfriend of the confessed shooter, 24-year-old Darren Higgins. Craft is Tucker’s best friend. Sheriff Horton says that both women had been questioned several times and they repeatedly told investigators they did not know who the shooter was. Craft and Tucker were booked and released from the Etowah County Detention Center on $2,500 bond each.