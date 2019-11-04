1st Ever U.S. Canine Biathlon REWIND in Anniston

An obstacle course 5k race took place over the weekend specifically designed for dog lovers and their furry friends to enjoy. The first ever U.S. Canine Biathlon REWIND included steep hills, tire crawls, mud pits, and eight other tests of canine and human agility.

With the main event scheduled to be held in May of 2020, the newly added REWIND was created to add a new challenge for runners planning to compete in next year’s course. Several members with the Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitor’s Center are glad they competed in the REWIND Course.

More than 400 competitors are expected to participate in next year’s event. For more information on the Canine Biathlon, visit their Facebook page.