CDC Warns Against Vaping Products Containing THC

As the investigation into a national lung disease outbreak continues, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns everyone to stop using vaping products containing THC. Data collected by the CDC shows that 86% of patients experiencing symptoms of the lung disease used THC containing products. Although it’s not legal in Alabama, THC vaping products are still being frequently used, especially by teens and young adults.

State healthcare providers have reported nine cases of lung disease associated with e-cigarette product use of vaping. So far, 37 deaths ranging from 17 to 35 years of age have been confirmed in 24 states, including one death in Alabama. The Alabama Department of Public Health recommends all consumers of non-regulated vape products to stop using them until the national and state investigations into the deaths and illnesses are complete.