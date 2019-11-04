Calhoun County Active Shooter Training

In today’s world, it’s important for everyone to know what to do in the event of an active shooter, natural disaster, or any other situation that is life threatening. The Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitors Center recently hosted an Active Shooter Training to help employers and its employees plan what to do in a life threatening or high stress situation. At any given time or moment, you could be one decision away from escaping harm.

Chief Investigator Alex Ference is with the District Attorney’s Office who educated participants about the Alert Program which uses the ADD strategy-that stands for Avoid, Deny, Defend. This strategy is designed to give a person the basic understanding on how to plan and respond to high stress situations and violent encounters such as workplace violence, active shooter events, and other life threatening incidents. Investigator Ference says it’s important for people to always be aware of their surroundings.

During the training event, Investigator Ference conducted case studies on several high profile tragedies using videos and recordings and examine the human body’s response to stress.