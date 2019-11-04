Clean Home Alabama Initiative

A project created by a local community college designed to help beautify the state’s natural landscapes has inspired dozens of volunteers to take the initiative towards saving their community. Gadsden State Community College has partnered with the Cleburne County Career Technical School for a beautification project. Students and volunteers gathered to sand and paint awning poles at the technical school to support and ongoing multi-year campus improvement project.

The Clean Home Initiative has helped to beautify the state’s natural landscapes, growing infrastructure, and expanding communities for several years. Eric Lovvorn, Principal of the Cleburne County Career Technical School shares why this project was so special to the community, and students who attend the school.

This project will cover four counties in an effort to beautify a number of areas in Etowah, Calhoun, and Cherokee counties. Gadsden State’s Dean of Outreach Initiative says the mission is to continue to serve communities inside and outside of campus walls.

There will be two more cleaning projects that will take place on November 8th near Gadsden State’s Ayers campus in Calhoun County followed by “the Trash Bash” project in Cherokee County on November 12th. For more information, visit GadsdenState.edu/CleanHomeAlabama.