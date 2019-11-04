I-20 Lane Closures in Talladega County
Tuesday, November 5, 2019
The Alabama Department of Transportation will close the Interstate 20 eastbound and westbound outside lanes from milepost 165 to 166 in Talladega County on Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. to replace the asphalt material.
On Wednesday, ALDOT will close I-20 eastbound and westbound inside lanes from milepost 165 to 166 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. to also replace the asphalt material. The construction is expected to be completed by Thursday. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes during this time.
