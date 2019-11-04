Nestle Recalls Cookie Dough

Nestle is recalling some of its cookie dough products because of possible rubber contamination. The recall covers some “Easy to Bake” refrigerated Nestle Toll House Cookie Dough bars, tubs, and tubes that were sold across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

So far, no illnesses or injuries have been reported from the recalled products. If you have one of the items affected, throw them away and contact Nestle consumer services for a refund.