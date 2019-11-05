7-Year-Old Honorary Police Officer Loses Cancer Battle

The 7-year-old honorary police officer who captured hearts across the nation with her commitment to beating cancer, has died. Abigail Arias was diagnosed in 2017 with a rare type of pediatric cancer known as wilms tumor. But, that didn’t stop her from following her dreams and becoming an honorary police officer in her hometown of Freeport, Texas.

In July, Abigail and her family came to Anniston to visit one of the largest canine training facilities in the U.S. She got the opportunity to meet canine handlers and trainers in addition to several dogs being trained at the Vapor Wake Canine Facility. Before returning back to Texas, the Vapor Wake announced that they were going to name a canine puppy after Abigail in her honor.

Freeport Police Chief, Raymond Garivey says that Abigail taught her fellow officers to “live life to the fullest, never give up hope no matter the odds, fight “the bad guys” passionately, to love one another.”