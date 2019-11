The City of Gadsden has partnered with the Gadsden-Etowah Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center to open a park specifically designed for dogs to enjoy.

The “Bark Park” is located behind the Gadsden Mall, inside the James D. Martin Wildlife Park. Board President Morgan Cunningham believes that this area is the perfect place for pets to get exercise. The “Bark Park” is now open for everyone to enjoy.