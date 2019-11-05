Etowah County Man Facing Multiple Charges in Cherokee County

An Etowah County man is facing numerous charges after being involved in two separate vehicle accidents Monday night. WEIS Radio reports that 61-year-old Nickolas Green of Gadsden was driving a camper along Highway 411 at a high rate of speed when he struck a car. Green continued driving and shortly after, he hit an 18-wheeler, shredding parts of his camper across Highway 411.

Fortunately, no one was injured. When law enforcement arrived they discovered that Green was under the heavy influence of alcohol. Green was booked into the Cherokee County Detention on several charges including Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Reckless Driving, and Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance.