HS Football Awards - Week 10

Here are the weekly winners after another week of high school football region competition.

KFC-Pigskin Roundup Team of the Week: Ohatchee

The No. 2 Indians sealed up a perfect 9-0 regular season with a 41-8 victory over Pleasant Valley Friday night. Ohatchee made some history in the process becoming the first team 1975 and 1976 to finish with an undefeated mark in the regular season in back to back years. For their big win, the entire team and coaching staff will enjoy the Team of the Week meal & T-shirts provided by KFC.

RMC Player of the Week: Ryker Lambright, Ohatchee RB / DB

The RMC Player of the Week was one of the stars of that game. Running back and defensive back Ryker Lambright was a huge part of the win. The senior finished with three touchdowns: two on offense (on rushes of 18 & 29 yards) he also added a defensive score (30 yard fumble recovery) and an interception. Lambright and the Indians are now on the chase for a 2A state title. Ohatchee will open the playoffs with Southeastern at home on Friday night.



Pigskin Roundup - First Round (Week 11)

Friday, Oct. Nov. 8 (10:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.)

Scores - All Local Games

Highlights:

Sylacauga at #10 Alexandria (Game of the Week)

6A - Chelsea at #6 Oxford

5A - Center Point at #5 Etowah

4A - Cordova at #5 Jacksonville

3A - J.B. Pennington at #5 Piedmont

2A - Southeastern at #2 Ohatchee

1A - Hubbertville at #5 Spring Garden

1A - Berry at Donoho

Guests: Beyond the Bleachers (Coaches' Wives)