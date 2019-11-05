Jefferson County Judge Orders Gag Order in Cupcake Case

A judge has ordered attorneys and prosecutors to stop talking to the media about the case involving the kidnapping and murder of a 3-year-old Jefferson County girl. The judge overseeing the case in the death of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney issued the gag order today. He said he wants to limit publicity to ensure a fair trial for the defendants.

Patrick Stallworth and his girlfriend Derick Brown are charged with capital murder in the little girl’s death. Both are behind bars without bond. The child disappeared from a birthday party last month and her remains were found in a landfill ten days later. The suspects are scheduled for a preliminary hearing on December 10.