New Koch Foods Project Coming to Attalla

The City of Attalla has been chosen by a leading farming and food production company to be the location for its next multi-million dollar high-tech facility. Koch Foods held a groundbreaking ceremony today at a location where they will invest $55 million into a new grain storage and distribution facility that will serve the entire region. This investment will bring 30 new high paying jobs to the City of Attalla and is expected to be completed by the fall of 2021. The company currently employees about 3,800 Alabamians with its four integrated poultry facilities in Gadsden, Collinsville, Ashland, and Montgomery.

Unlike your traditional groundbreaking ceremony where company officials and local leaders shovel dirt, Governor Kay Ivey and local leaders in Etowah County Shoveled corn. The new 130 acre facility will have the ability to hold more than one billion bushels of corn, served directly by rail.

Koch Foods will start assembling a management team in the first quarter of 2020 and will begin interviewing prospective production workers in early 2021.