Read for the Record Campaign at John S. Jones Elementary School

Students at John S Jones Elementary School gave back to their community today by preparing meals for people at “The Way of the Cross Ministries” in Gadsden. Every year, Jump Start picks a book for students to read and then its up to the students to create a special project from that book. Richards says it was very important that for this project, all students were included.

Richards says she hopes that this project and experience will be something students remember for the rest of their lives and continue to give back to the community.