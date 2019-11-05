Southside Elementary Taught About Internet Safety

In this generation, children are more “tech savvy” than ever before. Officers with the Southside Police Department took it upon themselves to educate students on the dangers of social media and the internet. Third and Fourth graders at Southside Elementary School met with police officers to discuss how to use the internet safely and responsibly.

During the presentation, officers gave students danger scenarios that have actually occurred throughout the country to help them recognize when they are in a dangerous situation.

A drone presentation was also shown to the students by drone pilot and School Resource Officer, Kit Williams. The presentation was created to show students a way that law enforcement would look for them if they ever were to get separated from their parents or guardian.

Lieutenant Jay Freeman believes that if students are properly educated on the dangers of the internet, it will help them make better decisions, even when their parents aren’t watching.