State Representative Plans to Run For Revenue Commissioner of Etowah County

State Representative Becky Nordgren of Gadsden has recently announced her candidacy for the Etowah County Revenue Commissioner. Nordgren has served in the State House of Representatives since 2010. Linda Barrett-Vaughn, Etowah’s Incumbent Revenue Commissioner, announced that she will not seek re-election.

Although Barrett-Vaughn’s term doesn’t end until September of 2021, party primary elections will take place in March of 2020 and the race for revenue commissioner will be on the 2020 general election ballot.