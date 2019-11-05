Talladega's First African American Mayor Takes Office

This was a very special day for a Talladega resident as he began his first day on the job as the youngest person to do so, and also the first African-American to hold his position. 29-year-old Timothy Ragland was sworn in as the Mayor of Talladega Monday night in front of family, friends, colleagues, and dozens of community supporters.

Last month, Ragland defeated Jerry Cooper, who previously served as Mayor, in a run-off election after the initial August election was too close to call. Ragland says he is excited to see what the next four years hold for the City of Talladega.