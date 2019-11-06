Gadsden State Clean Home Alabama Initiative Comes to Calhoun County This Friday
Thursday, November 7, 2019
Gadsden State Community College wants to encourage residents to show their commitment to the community by participating in Clean Home Alabama Initiative. This Friday, at Gadsden State’s Ayers campus, students, faculty, staff, and community members will clean up portions of Coleman Road and the college campus.
To register for this clean-up effort, visit Gadsden State’s Ayers Campus Administration Building.
